Safety of Ghana Armed Forces is top priority in wake of terrorism - Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the rank and file of the Ghana Armed Forces of the government’s commitment to put their safety first in the wake of attacks by terrorist groups.

He described it as unacceptable that the Armed Forces have to bear the consequences of the recent attacks in the Subregion, stressing that the phenomenon poses a challenge not only to Ghana but other countries as this has led to the loss of lives and property.



He, therefore, charged all stakeholders to be vigilant as security is the collective effort of all.



Dr. Bawumia made these remarks when he addressed the Joint Graduation Ceremony of the Senior Command and Staff Course 44 and Master of Science in Defence and International Politics at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff in Accra.



The Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, GAFCSC was established to enhance the leadership analytical and communication skills and knowledge of military operation.



For over four decades, the college has produced high-caliber officers for the Ghana Armed Forces and the armed forces.



The graduating class of 2023 consists of 85 officers from the Ghana Armed Forces and 25 Allied Students from sister countries including Namibia, South Africa, Togo and Nigeria for the Senior Division Course 44 for the 2022/2023 academic year.

55 graduated with a Master of Science in Defence and International Politics.



The students were taken through courses such as International Politics and Diplomacy, youth and Politics in Africa and Terrorism and Counter-terrorism.



Vice President Bawumia said the security of the country is paramount. This is why the See something, Say Something Campaign has been launched to enable the public to report any unruly behavior.



He applauded the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College for their leadership in educational excellence.



The Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Major General Irvine Nii Ayitey-Aryeetey in a remark, commended the graduands for demonstrating the needed tenacity and resilience during the course.



He admonished them to maintain the bond developed to lay Foundation for future prosperity and growth.

Major Kwadwo Otchere Prempeh took home the Honor Graduate also known as the Minister of Defence Prize for being the best student for the Course 44.



Major S. A. Saaka was the best student for the Master of Science in Defence and International Politics.



The Commandant Research Paper Award went to Lt. Col. Herbert Eteson Lemani from Malawi. Frank Boateng Asomani took home the best Dissertation award.



Overall Best Graduate went to Mohammed Saani.