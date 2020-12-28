Safo Kantanka manufactures a car for Akufo-Addo

Kantanka outdoors new cars

During the 40th Kristo Asafo Tech Exhibition which took place on Sunday, 27th December 2020, the Ghanaian automobile giant exhibited cars which were ready for the market.

A section of Ghanaians expressed delight at the cars and other electronics gadgets the Kantanka group exhibited today.



At the exhibition, the Kantanka Amoaniwah EV Price was announced by the Kantanka company to cost between Ghc40,000-Ghc50,000.



The group also announced that they have manufactured a brand new vehicle for the President.

