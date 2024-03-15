Saglemi Affordable Housing Project is currently not habitable to relocate Akosombo dam spillage victims - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said that the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project is not habitable to move Akosombo Spillage victims for resettlement.

He said the government aims to provide housing for affected residents with access to clean water, power, and sewage.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made this statement after he was asked by the North Tongu MP why displaced victims of the recent VRA-induced floods have not been offered accommodation at the Saglemi Housing Project.



“Mr Speaker, one of the key considerations by Government in providing accommodation for people affected by the Spillage is to ensure that they are provided with facilities that guarantees their access to potable water, electricity and basic sewage system. The Saglemi Affordable Housing Project is currently not habitable. Electricity and water have not yet been extended to the site. In addition, the site lacks basic sewage system, making it uninhabitable in its current state.”



He also stated that decent accommodation will be allocated to the victims accordingly.

“Mr Speaker, I assure this August House of Government's commitment to facilitate access to decent accommodation for people affected by the dam spillage. Accordingly, provision has been made in the 2024 Budget to provide support to the victims, including the provision of housing.



"In preparation for the government intervention, the Ministry of Works and Housing has engaged Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) and a roadmap has been drawn for the provision of low-cost housing,” he said.



