Saglemi Housing contractor found dead in an apartment

Andrew Clocanas, the embattled Executive Chairman of Constructora OAS Ghana Ltd., the company responsible for executing the controversial Saglemi Affordable Housing project, is reported to have passed away, as per ABC News.

According to a source, Andrew Clocanas was discovered lifeless at his Airport Residential Apartment, potentially due to a heart attack, as he was found in his washroom beneath a shower.



The source also mentioned that his body has been taken to the Lashibi funeral home, and police officers have visited the residence to interview individuals. Further developments are awaited.



It is worth noting that Mr. Clocanas was still on trial in connection with the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project. Others standing trial alongside him include Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, a former Minister of Water Resources, Works, and Housing; Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director of the ministry; Collins Dauda, former Minister of Works and Housingand Nouvi Tettey Angelo, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited.

The group is facing a total of 70 charges, as they are alleged to have wilfully caused financial loss to the state regarding the approved $200 million for the Saglemi project. All the accused parties have pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.



