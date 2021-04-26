Saglemi housing project is on course, ignore all propaganda – Accra Digital Centre MD

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Digital Centre

Managing Director of the Accra Digital Centre, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has called on the general public to disregard claims that the Saglemi housing project has been abandoned.

His reaction follows concerns that the Akufo-Addo-led government has left the project to rot in the bush despite the country having a huge housing deficit.



According to the Accra Digital Centre MD, engineers are already on-site working on structural integrity tests for the project. He, therefore, advised all and sundry to dismiss reports that state otherwise.



“Update on Saglemi Housing Project: The Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye has toured the Project site and given assurance work will soon commence to complete the project.



Engineers are already on-site doing structural integrity tests. Ignore the noise from Hassan Ayariga and others”, he wrote on Facebook.



The Ministry of Works and Housing has said it will ensure the completion of work on the abandoned Saglemi housing project started by the previous government.

The sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye during his tour at the facility said despite the difficulties associated with the project, strategic investors are being sought after to help complete it, including all uncompleted housing projects across the country.



While describing the Saglemi project as a great idea, he said the conception, design, and implementation of the project were not well executed, “and that is why we find ourselves in this situation”.



Mr Asenso-Boakye, however, said he was committed to putting the past behind him and charting a way forward by ensuring the early completion of the project and others across the country through innovative means of raising funds.



The Saglemi housing project was initially planned to deliver 5,000 housing units. However, the scope of works was revised, which has become a subject for police investigation.



