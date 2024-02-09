Sagrenti War: Mahama, Bagbin, Bawumia, others join Asantehene at 'Kuntunkuni' durbar of Chiefs

Scenes from Kuntunkuni durbar of chiefs held on Feb

On Thursday, February 8, the Asanteman held a durbar of chiefs to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the Sagrenti War between the Asantes and the British Colonial Army in 1874.

The commemorative durbar, dubbed "Kuntunkuni", which is to commemorate the ravages of the war, had the Asantehene himself and some traditional rulers clad in all-black attire, to reflect the occasion.



Leading political figures in Ghana, including the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama; the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; as well as the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; were all in attendance.



The sub-divisional chiefs, paramount chiefs and queen mothers of the Ashanti Kingdom also attended the event.



Visuals of the event shared on social media showed the beautiful display of Akan tradition and culture to the entire world.



As usual, the arrival of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was the highest point at the durbar.

The Otumfuo's arrival brought the durbar to a standstill as he majestically rode in a palanquin amidst singing, drumming and dancing.



The arrival of the Edwesohemaa, Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, was also one of the eye-catching moments at the 'Kuntunkuni' durbar of Chiefs.



Nana Yaa Asantewaa II arrived at the durbar riding in a palanquin while shooting into the sky.



Executioners of Asanteman (abrafoɔ) were also in attendance, standing steadfast in their ancestral garb.



One abrafoɔ could be seen in a picture shared by Opemsuo Radio, holding a dead fowl whose head he had bitten off.

Ashanti artefacts, including a royal stool to Asantehene Kofi Karikari, the 10th Asantehene, were formally presented before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asanteman during the Durbar.



See visuals from the event below:













When Asanteman gathered to welcome 1874 Sagrenti War looted artefacts back in Kumasi : Asanteman gathered at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday with a grand durbar of chiefs to welcome back home, some of the looted Asante artefacts 150 years ago.



After 150 years, 39 of the… pic.twitter.com/JzoEhew2dj — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) February 8, 2024

Ɔbaa kokodurufo a wogyina broni fitaa anim di mmɛnsɛm, Ɛdwesohemaa Nana Yaa Asantewaa II #opemsuoradio #sagrentiwar150 pic.twitter.com/oibz3c09YN — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) February 8, 2024

BAI/AE