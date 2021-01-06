Saka Homes boss supports Bright Addae Foundation

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Mr. Ebenezer Kwadwo Addo Mensah Saka, the Chief Executive Officer of Saka Homes on January 6, 2020, fulfilled his pledge to the Bright Addae Foundation.

Mr. Saka pledged to support the Bright Addae Foundation founded by Former U-20 world cup winner Bright Addae when he hosted Mr. Addae on Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM as a guest host on the station's Focal Sports program.



Bright Addae together with the Administrative/Operations Manager of the Foundation, Dickson Boadi were guests on the program.



Mr. Saka during his interview with the FC Hermannstadt playmaker Bright Addae asked him where he generates funds to run the day-to-day activities of the foundation.



He was impressed when Addae told him he is the sole financier of the Foundation and the entity was about to distribute exercise books across the country.



The Saka Homes boss then pledged to support the visionary Bright Addae with one thousand copies of exercise books annually.

The Administrative/Operations Manager of the Foundation Dickson Boadi on behalf of the Foundation received the items.



"We are grateful for your kindness, unflappable and unflinching support. This gesture from you will put smiles on the faces of kids in the deprived communities of our motherland Ghana".



"As it is written in the Holy Bible that 'Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy' so shall it be on you, Sir. Words alone cannot express how grateful we are to you and your reputable company Saka Homes," Dickson stated.



Mr. Addo Mensah Saka on his part commended the Bright Addae Foundation and assured them of his full support.



"My doors are always open for you guys. You are doing a great job by giving back to society with the little God has to Bless you with. Keep on doing the charity works and your hardworking efforts will be paid off one day".

He, therefore, appealed to cooperate institutions to support the Bright Addae Foundation to reach more people in the deprived communities nationwide.



Already the Bright Addae Foundation has support from Alhaji Salamu Amadu (Afro-Arab Group Chairman), Dr. K.K Peprah(KK Peprah Roofing Company Limited), Serena Camela in Italy, Black Stars of Ghana player Mubarak Wakaso among others.



The Foundation's mission and vision are to help the needy but brilliant students, the aged, widows & widowers, nurturing young footballers etc.

