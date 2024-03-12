Sakonfa Series: The six famous wars seen in Ghana involving the Ashanti Kingdom

A sketch from a scene of the Ga-Fante War of 1811

Some fierce battles and wars were seen in Ghana before the nation attained its independence on March 6, 1957, as the various tribal groups in the country were fighting to expand their territories while others were defending theirs.

Some way, somehow most of these famous battles and wars involved the Ashanti Kingdom which fought territories in the then Gold Coast which had the protection of the British or the British themselves.



The Ashanti Kingdom won some of these battles but lost heavily in others to the British and the other tribes they fought.



Here are some of the famous battles seen in Ghana involving the Ashanti Kingdom:



Ashanti-Fante war of 1806



The Ashanti Empire (Photo credit: Daily Kos)



One of the first wars in the Gold Coast/Ghana during the colonial era was the Ashanti–Fante War which took place between 1806 and 1807.



History has it that the Asante Kingdom invaded the Fante Confederation, which was supported by the British after the Fantes took in some suspected grave robbers declared wanted by the then Asantehene, Osei Bonsu.



The suspected robbers, who were subjects of Asanteman, fled from Kumasi to Assin in the Fante land and were granted refugee status by the Fantes. The Asantehene tried using diplomatic means, including sending envoys to Abura, the Fante State that was holding the suspects, but it did not work.

The last envoy sent to Abura was killed which led to Asantehene Osei Bonsu declaring war on the Fates. The Ashanti Kingdom evaded Abura in 1806. They later attacked the British fort at Anomabu in 1807, where the suspected grave robbers were allegedly been harboured.



About 800 Fantes were reportedly killed in the war. The Ashantis took over the fort at Anomabu which they letter gave back to the British after a diplomatic reconciliation. The surviving Fante chiefs swore allegiance to Asantehene Osei Bonsu.



Ga-Fante war of 1811







The next famous war that took place after the Ashanti-Fante War was the Ga-Fante war in 1811. Both tribes were engaged in a fierce battle against each other. The war was originally between the people of Elmina and Fantes.



History has it that the people of Elmina were supported by Gas and Ashantis, while the Fantis were supported by the state of Akim Abuakwa, who betrayed the Ashantis after promising they would support them (the Ashantis).



According to onwar.com, a big battle was fought, the Ashanti Kingdom being supported by the Ga people of Accra as well as the people of Elmina, against the Fanti-Akim alliance, which was joined by the Akwapim.



Even though the Ashantis and the Gas won the battle, they were forced to retreat because of the guerrilla tactics deployed by the Akwapim in the Akwapim Hills. The Akwapim, like the Asante in 1806, tried their new-found strength against the Europeans; taking a Dutch fort in Apam and a British one at Tantamkweri.

Battle of Nsamankow in 1824



img src=https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/646/64670679.jpg> Photo credit:amnewsworld.com



Another battle in the era of the Gold Coast which the Ashantis were involved in was the Battle of Nsamankow. This battle was part of the first Anglo-Ashanti War.



The British force under Charles MacCarthy was defeated by the Ashanti Kingdom. History has it that the British troops were outnumbered by the Ashantis by 80 troops to 10,000.



Battle of Amoaful







Another famous war that took place in Ghana during the colonial era was the third Anglo-Ashanti War in 1874.



It was at this war that the Battle of Amoaful took place on January 31, 1874. During the war, the British 42nd Regiment of Foot led by Sir Garnet Wolseley defeated the Ashantis.

Even though, the Ashantis lost the Anglo-Ashanti War, their leader, the Great Chief Amankwatia, who was killed during the Battle of Amoaful, won the admiration of the British for his skills, determination and leadership.



Sagrenti War



Photo credit: Edward A. Ulzen Memorial Foundation



Another famous war in Ghana involving the Ashanti Kingdom was the Sagrenti War which took place between 1873 and 1874. The war which was originally called the "Sir Garnet Wolseley War" took place after the British attacked the Ashanti Kingdom for the refusal of the then Asantehene, Kwaku Duah, to honour its invitation.



The British ransacked the Ashanti land and stole 400,000 ounces of gold which would be worth over 2 billion pounds today.



After the Ashantis were defeated, they agreed to sign a peace treaty at Fomena.



Yaa Asantewaa War



The legendary Yaa Asantewaa

The Yaa Asantewaa War, which is also known as the War of the Golden Stool, is probably the most famous war in the history of Ghana.



The Yaa Asantewaa War started after the British demanded that the Ashantis should surrender their Golden Stool which is the soul of the Ashanti Kingdom. Before the War started the then Asantehene, Prempeh I, had been exiled and the queen mother of Ejisu, Yaa Asantewaa, took it upon herself to lead Asanteman to fight the British.



Asanteman lost the war and the queen mother of Ejisu and other chiefs of the kingdom were arrested. She was exiled to Seychelles for 25 years.



