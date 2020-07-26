Regional News

Salaga SHS gets boys dormitory, classroom block

New classroom block at Salaga SHS

The East Gonja Municipal Assembly has handed over a completed boys dormitory and a three-unit classroom block to authorities of Salaga Senior High School.

The project was under the government’s Senior High School Intervention Projects (SHSIP) that is intended to bridge infrastructural gap in senior high schools across the country.



Government through the Ministry of Education, since the introduction of the double-track system, announced that it was going to put up more dormitories and classroom blocks.



This, according to the Ministry, is aimed at reverting to a single-track system.



Salaga SHS is one of such schools to benefit from that initiative.



The contract was awarded through GETFund for the construction of a one-storey boys and girls dormitory each, a three-unit classroom block and the renovation of an existing dormitory.

The boys’ dormitory and the classroom block has since been completed.



The girls’ dormitory is also 80 percent complete.



Senior house master of the school Dara Oluman said the project has come at the right time when COVID-19 has taken center stage in the country.



He is optimistic the projects will help decongest the dormitories the more.



Municipal Chief Executive for East Gonja Mohammed Tamimu explained government will continue to provide the needed infrastructure to aid development.

“There is the need for this and many more projects especially as we are battling COVID-19 and that’s what government is committed to doing.”



On her part, the Headmistress of the school, Habiba Grace Abosore, expressed gratitude on behalf of the school to government.



She assured the facility will be put to good use.

