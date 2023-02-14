0
Salaga-South MP, John Mahama commission ultramodern 6-unit classroom block at Bagabaga

Salaga South MP Edu.jpeg Salaga-South MP and former President John Mahama cutting the ribbon at the commissioning

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga-South Constituency and former President John Dramani Mahama, commissioned a six-unit classroom block with other ancillary facilities in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The newly commissioned classroom block at Bagabaga can boast of modern and standard fittings such as a staff office, store room, washrooms, furniture, and whiteboards, among others.

At a short but impressive ceremony to commission and handover the project to the East Gonja Municipal Education Directorate, the MP, Zuwera Ibrahimah, explained that the completion of the school is in fulfillment of a pledge she made to the community members of Bagabaga, Kakoshie, Kokolombo, Techipe, and other neighbouring communities during the 2020 general elections, who personally informed her about the lack of a school within their catchment area for decades.

She said the provision of the educational infrastructure is part of her determination to uplift the educational sector in the municipality.

The Salaga MP also mentioned that education is key to every development; hence, she has decided to make education a priority as an MP for the betterment of every child in the area.

On his part, former President John Dramani Mahama commended the MP for giving education the needed push in her constituency to improve quality and delivery. He further commended the NGO, Wulugu Project, for funding such a beautiful project and encouraged the Education Directorate to make good use of the facility.

The representative of the East Gonja Municipal Ghana Education Service Directorate, Mr. Adam Kawurbi, thanked the MP and Wulugu Projects for the project and said the Municipal Education Directorate would continue to work closely with the MP in order to improve access to quality education in the municipality.



Former Chief of Staff Hon. Julius Debrah, Former NDC General Secretary Hon. Hudu Yahaya, NDC First National Vice Chairman Alhaji Sofo Awudu Azorka, NDC Savannah Regional Chairman Alhaji Imoru Seidu, General Secretary Hon. Salisu Be-Awuribe, and NDC Salaga-South Constituency Chairman Mr. Haruna Abdul Aziz, among others, attended the brief ceremony. 

