Salaga South MP enhances Prison conditions with TV, others

Chairman Haruna Abdul Aziz (Abochi) presenting items

The Member of Parliament for Salaga-South, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, through the NDC Constituency Executives, led by Chairman Haruna Abdul Aziz (Abochi), has recently made significant contributions to the East Gonja Municipal Prisons Service.

The generous donation, comprising two (2) 32-inch UNITEK Televisions and six (6) wall fans, was presented to Chief Superintendent Simon R. Abofra, the Municipal Commander of the Prisons Service.



The items were handed over in response to a request from prison inmates seeking assistance to improve their living conditions.



The wall fans, aimed at enhancing ventilation within the prison, are expected to make a positive impact on the overall well-being of the inmates.



Additionally, the televisions will be installed in the prison offices, providing a source of entertainment and information.



Since assuming office as the Member of Parliament for Salaga-South, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has consistently championed initiatives and interventions geared towards the betterment of the prison service and the empowerment of inmates through hands-on skills training.

One notable project includes the construction and commissioning of an infirmary/tailoring shop at the Municipal Prisons Service premises in October of this year. This facility serves dual purposes by attending to the immediate healthcare needs of sick or injured inmates and providing vocational training in tailoring.



Further demonstrating her commitment to the welfare of the inmates, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has made previous donations, including a motorking for water fetching and commuting, as well as ceiling fans.



Her dedication extends to annual contributions of food items during significant festive seasons such as Christmas, Easter, Ramadan, Eid ul Fitr, and Eid Adha.



The Salaga-South MP expressed her ongoing commitment to supporting institutions and departments within the municipality, ensuring they can provide essential services to the community.