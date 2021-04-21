Salaga South MP saves Kinkinlin community from drinking mud water by dredging Dam

Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah interacting with the residents

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Salaga South Constituency Hon. Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has on Saturday 17th April, 2021 visited the ongoing dredging and reconstruction of a dam project at Kinkinlin in her constituency to inspect the progress of the project.

The only dam that serves as the community’s main source of water had become shallow and thereby rendering it inadequate to serve the people of Kinkinlin. The water in the dam had also become muddy because of the broken down borders thus allowing sand to collect in the water rendering the water inappropriate for consumption.



The community drew Hajia’s attention to their predicament and requested for her support to help dredge and reconstruct their community dam. Hajia Zuwera has therefore assumed the full cost of dredging and reconstruction of the dam and she is hoping that, the contractor will complete the work on schedule to bring relief to the people of Kinkinlin.



She has also assured the Chief and people of Kinkinlin that, she is working on an initiative that will ensure access to potable drinking water to most communities within the constituency and Insha Allah when they are done with the feasibility studies and mapping, their community will be a beneficiary of the initiative in order to ensure that, they have access to clean water.



The Salaga South MP was accompanied to the project site by the Chief and other opinion leaders of Kinkinlin.

Earlier hundreds of Salaga South constituents many on motorbikes ushered their MP Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah into Salaga township on Thursday 15th April, 2021.



The Salaga South MP has since been responding to many social activities especially funerals within the constituency to sympathise with the bereaved families.



She has also been embarking on a door to door visits within Kpembe to express her appreciation for the confidence they had in her and voted her as MP for Salaga South Constituency.