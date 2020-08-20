Politics

Salary of Ghana's president is peanut - Akpaloo

LPG presidential candidate, Kofi Akpaloo

The presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo has described the GHC348,000 per annum salary of the president as peanut.

Appearing on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the salary of the president which Ghanaians complain of is a peanut.



He was asked about his position on the payment of article 71 office-holders and the establishment of a committee in 2019 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which was to make recommendations to him and to Parliament on the salaries and allowances payable, and the facilities and privileges available, to article 71 office-holders.



The Terms of Reference of the Committee were two-fold:



1. To make recommendations in respect of emoluments and other privileges for article 71 office-holders, as specified under the Constitution; and



2. To examine any other relevant matter which the Committee deems appropriate to its work.



Reacting to this, the candidate asked Ghanaians not to worry themselves over the salary of the president because it is not, huge as perceived.

Meanwhile, the call for assembly members to be paid he said is a good one because they are serving the country.



He said he would pay assembly members when he assumes office.



The accountant told Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyapong that he would also be working with only 60 ministers under 19 ministries.



He also stated he will not appoint deputy regional ministers because it is a waste of resources.



"We don’t need deputy regional ministers. It is bogus to have deputy regional ministers,” he added.

