Sale of cheaper food items to be extended to other regions- Agric Ministry

Minister of Food and Agriculture of Ghana, Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has disclosed that plans were far advanced to extend the sale of cheap foodstuff to other regions.

Press Secretary at the Ministry Ridwan Isssah-Khalifah revealed this while speaking in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He stated that the Ministry had taken note of the concerns expressed and would take steps to expand the exercise to other regions.



He told the host that the Ghana Statistical Service regularly updates the Ministry on the regions with the highest food inflation.



He indicated that the Minister had already issued circulars to all regional directors to examine the availability of foodstuff and report on it.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture began retailing food items to civil and local government workers on Friday, November 11, 2022.



According to the Ministry, the move is part of an effort to cushion Ghanaians and mitigate the impact of rising food prices.



”Plans are far advanced for us to replicate the exercise in other regions. We also have plans to work with the MMDCEs,” he said.