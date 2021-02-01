Sale of face masks shoots up in Northern Region following arrests by police

78 persons have been arrested in the Northern Region for not wearing masks

Massive sales for nose mask venders in the Northern Region as police begin the arrest of persons without nose mask in Tamale.

The Ghanaian government made the wearing of face masks in public compulsory as the country tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.



President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the order on Sunday in a televised address and directed the police to enforce it.



Ghana had previously begun introducing measures to gradually make the wearing of face masks in public mandatory.

In April, the wearing of face masks was made compulsory in public in Ghana where the Ministry of Health also issued a directive in the same month telling citizens to wear face masks in public places as a way of dealing with the deadly coronavirus.



For this reason nose mask sellers within the Tamale metropolis and some part of the northern region have experienced a boost in their sales which they describe as unprecedented and lauded the president for making the wearing of nose mask compulsory.



Meanwhile police in the northern region have arrested over 78 persons in connection with failure to wear nose mask.