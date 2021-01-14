Salem Estate residents want tollbooth potholes fixed

A file photo of a bad road

Residents of Salem Estate at Malejor, Accra, have appealed to the Department of Urban Roads to fix potholes around the Dodowa Tollbooth.

They said the dips had become deadly and ought to be fixed in time to avoid fatal road crashes.



The residents also asked that the stretch be fixed with streetlights to provide security to road users.



“We cannot be paying tolls daily and subject ourselves to such potholes torture, no street lights, no gutters,” Mr Solomon Larbey, Chairman of the Salem Residents Association, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

“There is also increasing traffic on the Adenta-Dodowa stretch of the road making it very uncomfortable for regular users of the road.”



Mr Larbey said the Ghana Highway Authority and the Management of the Toll Booth needed to pay attention to such issues, because many people were relocating to that side of town.



Some residents threatened to stage street protests if the concerns were not addressed in time.