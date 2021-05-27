Sam George backs Twene Jonas

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Samuel Nartey George has thrown his support for social media influencer Twene Jonas for speaking the hard truth on the fight against galamsey.

In an exclusive interview with Giovani Caleb on the 3FM Drive on Wednesday, May 25, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP backed the ‘Glass Nkoaa’ activist on the recent curses from individuals and chiefs who found displeasure in his recent live video which insinuated that most chiefs are behind galamseyers in destroying the community.



“I think he is speaking the hard truth,” Sam George told the host.



“Ghanaians know the truth but we hate to be told the truth and we like to be lied to and so when you see someone who is blunt with the truth and do tell how it is and says it to you how it ought to be said, we end up taking issues with them. Honestly speaking, the thing Twene Jonas has been saying which part of it do we not agree with? What part of the facts that the system is broken in Ghana that he points out can we disagree with?” the legislator quizzed.



He, however, pointed out that his approach to addressing the problems he sees with Ghana’s system could be done in a better way.

Yet again, Sam George said “we cannot expect him to say it any better when politicians and chiefs are the ones involved in the illegal activities of galamsey”.



“When politicians are the ones behind those who do galamsey how then do you expect him to be nice to us politicians because we are the problem? When chiefs are the ones supporting galamsey and are destroying our water bodies and I am not saying he should go and insult, but he has every right to call out a chief.”



Sam George is also of the view that chiefs are the custodians of the land and it is their responsibility to protect the people, the land and the water bodies within their jurisdiction.