Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo, lists 8 challenges the party has caused

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has appealed to members of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop making the country ungovernable for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post dated, October 19, 2022, the outspoken lawmaker sarcastically listed nine major headaches the country is currently facing and 'attributed' all of them to the doing of the NDC.



The issues ranged from the economic headwinds being faced, the stalled National Cathedral Project, recent booing incidents the president has suffered, even a rift with his former spiritual ally, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.



Referring to Akufo-Addo as 'fellow Ghanaians' - a term the president used to open his COVID-19 addresses, Sam George wrote: "'Fellow Ghanaians' is begging. He won't call you Jeremiahs or Naysayers again.



"He promises not to carry his chair around. He promises not to promise again. Can you just stop ruling the Country from opposition? He says you are forcing him to play nonsense too much."



The NINE NDC instigated challenges listed by the MP were:

a. Changing the exchange rates at the Forex Bureaus.



b. Booing Akufo-Addo at Global Citizens Concert. You booed him in Kumasi.



c. Made the IMF to review their stance on the problems of Ghana's economy.



d. Halted the building of a Cathedral to the glory of Akufo-Addo.



e. Asked GUTA to close their shops.

f. Asked public transporters to seek a 40% rise in transport fares.



g. Made the cost of a litre of diesel today more expensive than a gallon in 2016.



h. You have even made his personal Prophet to abandon him.



Read his full post below:



Dear NDC,

Please stop changing the exchange rates at the Forex Bureaus. Fellow Ghanaians is at his wits end.



You booed him at Global Citizens Concert. You booed him in Kumasi. You have made the IMF to review their stance on the problems of Ghana's economy. You have halted the building of a Cathedral to the glory of Akufo-Addo, sorry god.



You have asked GUTA to close their shops. You have asked public transporters to seek a 40% rise in transport fares. You have made the cost of a litre of diesel today more expensive than a gallon in 2016. You have even made his personal Prophet to abandon him.



'Fellow Ghanaians' is begging. He won't call you Jeremiahs or Naysayers again. He promises not to carry his chair around. He promises not to promise again. Can you just stop ruling the Country from opposition? He says you are forcing him to play nonsense too much.



I just hope this appeal is not plagiarised. So help us GOD.





SARA