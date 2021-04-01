Sam George breaks silence on Okudzeto Ablakwa’s resignation from Appointments Committee

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency has rallied supporters of the National Democratic Congress after the events of March 31, 2021, in parliament.

In a Facebook post, Sam George emphasized the need for unity and togetherness in the party.



He pressed home that the NDC’s strength has always been its teeming grassroots and at this crucial point, they must join forces.



“Together as one. The strength of the collective. An important lesson for us all. Reason why we are called grassroots, not grassroot. In our numbers and unity, we have strength!” he posted.



His comment comes on the back of the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament over the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.



Okudzeto Ablakwa who cited ‘personal’ reasons and matters of principle offered to resign from the 26-member committee due to the decision by the leadership of the party to endorse Ofori-Atta without consulting the members, GhanaWeb understands.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”

“May I extend to you leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana,” concluded.



Meanwhile, unity and cool heads have prevailed within the minority caucus following a meeting held on Wednesday.



The National Executive Council of the NDC and the Minority caucus met to deliberate on the way forward and solve their issues amicably.



A statement by Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC states that “The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress has held a meeting with the Council of Elders of the party, and the entire Parliamentary Caucus in the aftermath of the disquiet and misgivings that characterized the approval of the Ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



“The meeting was conducted in a healthy atmosphere in which the concerns of the teeming members and supporters were adequately ventilated and addressed.



