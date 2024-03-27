Sam George 'clashes' with Chief Justice over her 'judicial gangsterism'

Sam Nartey George is the MP for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has fired salvos at the current Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

According to him, the Chief Justice is engaged in judicial thuggery, which he believes is a threat to the dispensation of justice in an equitable, fair, and just manner.



Sam George believes that the Chief Justice is clothed in politics and that must not be entertained in the Judiciary.



Making his point clear in a post shared via X, he said “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the current Chief Justice is engaged in judicial thuggery and poses an existential threat to the dispensation of justice in an equitable, fair, and just manner."

He added “Such partisan behaviour at the apex of our judiciary must not be entertained and must be condemned with all the force reasonable people can muster. Judicial gangsterism is a precursor for the breakdown in the dispensation of justice and the doctrine of the rule of law. Common sense ought to be an ingredient in the dispensation of justice.”



This attack comes after the Supreme Court scheduled Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor’s suit challenging the constitutionality of the president’s ministerial nominations ahead of the hearing on Richard Dela Sky's suit seeking an injunction on the anti-gay bill.



The hearing for Defeamakpor’s case is said to be scheduled for March 27, 2024, even though the suit was filed two weeks after Richard Dela Sky’s suit against the anti-gay bill.