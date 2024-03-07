Sam George dares finance ministry to publish letters from World Bank, IMF on Anti-LGBT+ Bill

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has challenged the Ministry of Finance to provide the letter from the Bretton Woods Institutions about their intentions to withdraw funds if President Akufo-Addo signs the anti-gay bill into law.

The challenge from the Ningo-Prampram MP comes after the ministry, in a statement on March 1, 2024, warned of impending risks should the president append his signature to the bill.



According to the ministry, any attempt to sign the bill will result in severe repercussions and impede Ghana’s financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and also the World Bank.



In the statement, the ministry also noted the expected $300 million from the IMF may be affected.



However, Sam George, who is one of the sponsors of the bill, dismissed the ministry's claims as false and baseless.



He accused the ministry of telling lies to the president and demanded that the ministry provides evidence of the letter from the World Bank and the IMF indicating their intentions to withdraw funds from Ghana over the bill.



“Dear Ministry of Finance, who told you what you claimed in your advice to the President? Can you publish the letter from the World Bank and IMF indicating the withdrawal of funds?

“God does not like liars, and neither do we,” the post stated.



The Anti-LGBT+ Bill, formally known as the Promoting Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024, or the anti-gay bill, was passed by parliament on February 28, 2024, after a heated debate in parliament.



Supporters of the bill, including religious bodies, have asked the president to make the bill a priority and append his signature to make the Promoting Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024, law.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel