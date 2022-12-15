2
Menu
News

Sam George graduates from UK school as first Ghanaian in his course

Sam George 15 Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has acquired an MSc. in International Strategy and Diplomacy from the London School of Economics and Political Science – LSE.

In a Facebook post, Sam George revealed that he is the first-ever Ghanaian to be on the program at the LSE IDEAS.

He said he is confident that the knowledge learnt would be put to use in service to Ghana.

He described the process as being the culmination of a very demanding, yet rewarding year.

The Ningo-Prampram MP shared pictures of himself surrounded by his family who were at the event to support him.

Below is his post

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana