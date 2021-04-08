Sam George has a wrong mindset, loyalty lies with the country first - Bishop Salifu Amoako

Head Pastor and Founder of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has challenged the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George over what he says is his position when it comes to where his loyalty lies between the country and his political party.

The MP, whiles contributing to a recent discussion on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana stated that his loyalty lies with the National Democratic Congress first before Ghana comes.



“People are free to do that. But like I said, given my orientation and my belief, and my upbringing in the NDC, I believe that my first loyalty is the party. And whenever I write on social media I always say that my loyalty and my fidelity is to my party and country,” the MP stated.



“The country exists because there’s a party. The democracy we have if there’s no political party do you have a democracy? Can you have a democracy without a political party?” he further questioned.



However, in a recent media interaction, Bishop Salifu Amoako whiles commenting on the MPs assertion stated that the loyalty of every individual no matter what, lies with his country and thus described the MP's assertion as a “wrong mindset”



“His mindset is wrong, your loyalty should be the nation. It is the nation that gave you that opportunity through your political affiliation. If there is no nation there will never be your political party. So your nation should be first, your loyalty to your nation first before any other political party,” he stated.

According to the outspoken Preacher, such positions of the MP form the foundation of poor performance by Members of Parliament as they would always have to satisfy their political party at the expense of the nation.



“That is why they go to parliament and they cannot function well because their loyalty is not with the nation, their loyalty is with the political party. Whatever they have to do to steal the money and give it to their party and for their personal interest that’s what they do. Both NPP and NDC are the same,” he said.



He however admonished politicians in the country to always put the nation first as it is the surest way to ensure national development.



