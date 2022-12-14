'Sam George has no credibility' - Opare Addo

George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer

The incumbent National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lawyer George Opare Addo, has fired Sam George for endorsing his opponent Brogya Genfi.

Lawyer George Opare Addo retained his position after a keenly contested election in Cape Coast on Saturday 10th December 2022.



Prior to the elections, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Sam George endorsed the candidature of Brogya Genfi for the position of National Youth Organiser.



Sam George said he was convinced that Brogya Genfi was the best amongst all the aspirants for the position of National Youth Organizer.



“…I am convinced without any doubt that Brogya carries the right drive and fire to hold the irresponsible and incompetent Akufo-Addo government to account.



“Arise NDC Youth for the task at hand is huge but I believe, together, under the leadership of Brogya we can achieve victory 2024 for John Dramani Mahama,” he wrote.

On Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, lawyer George Opare Addo said he was not bothered by Sam George’s endorsement of his opponent.



According to Opare Addo, Sam George is an MP without credibility, so his endorsement didn’t scare him.



“Sam George is an MP without Credibility; his credulity level is very low and so his endorsement is no endorsement. Nobody could take my work and servitude to the party for granted. If there is a national officer that has served the party very well, then it is George Opare Addo. I won based on my track record,” Opare Addo told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Opare Addo, affectionately called Pablo, beat his sole contender, Yaw Brogya Genfi by obtaining 533 votes.



Brogya Genfi, who was the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, amassed a total of 508 votes of the valid votes cast.