Sam George is a 'dishonorable bigot' - Zongo Group

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

An advocacy group in Zongo communities, the Zongo Movement for Harmony and Development (ZOMOHD) has hit out at NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George over his religious comments on Metro TV.

Sam George questioned the Islamic faith of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The NDC MP said Dr. Bawumia is not a true Muslim for maintaining good relationship with the Christian community and allowing a pastor to pray for him as well as sharing faith that Jesus Christ shall return.



“You are talking about a man whose character you cannot vouch for. Do you know whether our Vice President is a Muslim or a Christian? Who told you h is a Muslim? He is a Muslim by day and Christian by night”, Sam George opined in his interview.



“He’s not a proper Muslim and I will show you why. When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, Dr. Bawumia was silent”, he continued, adding “no true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is not a proper Muslim”.



The lawmaker described Dr. Bawumia as a “prostitute”, stressing “a religious prostitute cannot be our President”.



Sam George has since come under fire from both Christians and Muslims.



In a statement by the Zongo advocacy group, they described Sam George as a "dishonourable bigot and a danger to Ghana's Inter-faith harmony".



Read full statement below:



OPEN LETTER TO SAM GEORGE, A DISHONORABLE BIGOT AND A DANGER TO GHANA'S INTER-FAITH HARMONY!



By Zongo Movement for Development (ZOMOD)



Dear Sam George,

Our attention has been drawn to comments made on Metro TV by NDC Member of Parliament, Sam George, regarding the faith of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his promotion of inter-faith harmony in Ghana, which has been acclaimed by many.



As a mark of respect to the august house (Parliament) Sam George belongs, we should have preceded his name with the revered title 'Honourable.' However, we are unable to extend such honour to Sam George because of the dishonourable and divisive conduct he displayed on national television.



As a Member of Parliament, whose public commentary should promote the unity of the country, especially between the nation's two religious groups, Sam Geroge, threw decency to the dogs and questioned the faith of Dr. Bawumia as a Muslim, simply because Dr. Bawumia maintains a cery good relationship with the Christian community.



Other reasons offered by Sam George to justify his baseless and senseless attacks of Dr. Bawumia as not being a Muslim, is that he (Bawumia) allowed a Pastor to pray for him, and also expressed his belief, as a Muim that Jesus Christ would return.



What a religious bigot!



In his bigotry, does Sam Geroge expect Dr. Bawumia, as Vice President of a religious-tolerant country like ours, to be an extremist, refuse invitations from Christians, attack Jesus Christ and ultimately promote religious disharmony among Ghanaians.?



May be this what Sam George and the NDC want Dr. Bawumia to do. From their previous and present comments, Sam George's bigotry reflects the NDC, which he is a prominent member.



If Dr. Mahamudu Bawunia is noted for his solid relationship with the Christian community, it is perfectly in line with the dictates of Islam, which calls for religious tolerance and respect for diversity!

If Dr. Bawumia stated publicly that Jesus Christ would come back, it is well in order Islamically because that is well established!



If Dr. Bawumia allows Christians to pray for him, that is a great display of religious tolerance, respect and common sense by a national leader.



Because Dr. Bawumia allowed pastors to pray for him, Sam George arrogantly arrogated unto himself God's ultimate judgement powers by declaring Dr. Bawumia not a good Muslim.



In your warped logic, would you alsi declare the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu as not being a good Muslim because Rev. Father Campbell and other pastors prayed for him inside the Christ the King Church a few years ago?



It is ridiculous that, you, a Member of Parliament, who claims to know everything, and ought to know basic religious tenets, displayed such ignorance with so much arrogance.



If you did some basic research before speaking, you would have realised the high reverence Muslims accord Jesus Christ and our belief that he would return, which Dr. Bawumia stated! And if you had applied a little bit of wisdom before you spoke, you would have realised that Dr. Bawumia, undoubtedly a fine, religiously-tolerant leader, is doing the right thing by strengthening, promoting, and inspiring good relationship between Muslims and Christians in Ghana.



We want to urge His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, not to be discouraged by bigots like Sam Geroge in his remarkable promotion of religious tolerance in Ghana. As a leader, it is his responsibility and he is doing that pere



Muslims and Christians peacefully co exist in Ghana in the Zongos, in families, at work places, in schools and in the markets. Sometimes we offer Christian prayers and sometimes we offer Muslim prayers when we meet for a common goal. This is the beautiful diversity we have in Ghana - one which Dr. Bawumia remarkably upholds, which we irge him to continue.

It is always a privilege for anyone to be selected to speak to the rest of the nation through the media. Persons who are accorded such privileges have a responsibility to be decorous, truthful, honest, respectful, amongst others, in their utterances, to promote the unity of our country.



The likes of Sam George are notorious loose-talkers, who add no value to intelligent national discourse. On this occasion, he descended deeper into the gutter with his stinking and dishonourable bigotry.



If Sam George's mission was to create disaffection for Dr. Bawumia in the eyes of both Christians and Muslims, he should know that a fool can never deceive the wise!



It is obvious that the election of Dr. Bawumia as flagbearer of the NPP has sent shivers down the spine of the likes of Sam George and the NDC, who are worried by the serious real threat Bawumia poses to them in the North and the Zongos, due to the massive developmental impact he has made as Vice President.



As for what Dr. Mahamudu Bawunia is doing, maintaining establishing and maintaining excellent relationship with Christians, right thinking members of our society, both Muslims and Christians appreciate his progressive means.



It is only NDC fanatics like Sam George, who have no respect for religious harmony, who have issues with it due to their bigotry!



Such bigots are a danger to our beautiful diversity, inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence.