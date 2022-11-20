0
Menu
News

Sam George on AG position on anti-LGBT Bill

Sam George Sam Nartey George

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

One of the proponents of the Bill Against Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders and Queer, LGBTQ+ groups, Sam Nartey George, says he does not agree with the Attorney General’s position on the Anti-Gay Bill.

Mr. George said 80 percent of the issues raised by the A-G on the Anti-gay Bill have already been considered by the Committee working on it.

He welcomed the views of the Attorney General, but added that the Committee differs from his opinion on the Bill.

He said sponsors of the Bill will insist on this to the Committee on the floor and have a debate on it.

The Ningo-Prampram MP also downplayed the possibility of the Bill being passed by Parliament before the end of 2022.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar