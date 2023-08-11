Sam George replies US ambassador on threats to Ghana's economy if anti-LGBT bill is passed

Virginia Palmer (left) and Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has reacted to concerns raised by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, on the passage of Ghana’s Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQI bill) into law.

Speaking at the US-Ghana Business Expo, which took place in Accra on August 10, 2023, Ambassador Palmer cautioned that discrimination against LGBTQ people would send the wrong signal to American investors in general and must be avoided.



“Ghana is a very welcoming, tolerant society, lots of interreligious, interethnic harmony, and that is what makes Ghana strong, stable, and attractive for investment. I hope it stays that way with regards to the LGBT community.



“And again, there is money to be made if the colour of your money is green or red; it is Ghanaian, but if there is discrimination or worse, then that will send a signal to not just LGBT investors but other American investors that Ghana is less welcoming than I am telling people that it is now. So, I hope it will stay welcoming,” she told journalists.



Reacting to this in a Facebook post shared on Friday, August 11, 2023, Sam George said that he was shocked by the ambassador's concern.



He argued that the ambassador’s concern only suggests that American investors are interested in investing in countries that have no values.

“You have expressed fears that investors from the US would not find Ghana attractive if we as Ghanaians uphold our values and reject the depravity of LGBTQI. I find that really surprising.



“Are American investors looking to invest in a country and with partners who have no values? I thought the basic test of a potential partner is integrity and values. Ghana, as you know, is very intolerant of religious extremism. Has that made American investors wary of Ghana as an intolerant investment destination?” The MP quizzed.



He added that the anti-LGBT bill that the Parliament of Ghana would soon pass is similar to that of some states in America and thus must not scare off any investors.



“Let me reassure you and the U.S. Embassy Ghana that Ghana remains welcoming and open to American investors as a stable, viable democracy. We welcome investors who value the principles of integrity and respect the cultural values of their partners.



“I am confident it should not be a worry as our intended legislation is NOT different from American laws in states like Florida and Kentucky. I believe the US Supreme Court agrees largely with Ghana's position,” he said.

View Sam George’s full post below:



Dear Virginia Palmer, US Ambassador to Ghana, I have seen videos of your comments at the US-Ghana Business Summit.



You have expressed fears that investors from the US would not find Ghana attractive if we as Ghanaians uphold our values and reject the depravity of LGBTQI. I find that really surprising.



Are American investors looking to invest in a Country and with partners who have no values? I thought the basic test of a potential partner is integrity and values? Ghana as you know is very intolerant of religious extremism.



Has that made American investors wary of Ghana as an intolerant investment destination?

Let me reassure you and the U.S. Embassy Ghana that Ghana remains welcoming and open to American investors as a stable, viable democracy. We welcome investors who value the principles of integrity and respect the cultural values of their partners.



I am confident it should not be a worry as our intended legislation is NOT different from American laws in states like Florida and Kentucky. I believe the US Supreme Court agrees largely with Ghana's position.



Cheers to a mutually beneficial business relationship between Ghana and the US.







BAI/SEA

