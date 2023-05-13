15
Sam George retains Ningo-Prampram

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam Nartey George has been retained as a Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

He garnered 1,036 out of about 1,700 votes cast at the constituency's polling station.

Before an official declaration was made, supporters of the MP broke out in jubilation once they realised their man had won.

Speaking to the media, Sam George said he owed his victory to Jesus.

He promised to work harder in the next parliament.

