Sam George reveals what his children told him a day to his primaries

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has recounted what his kids told him a day before his parliamentary primaries on May 13.

According to him, while his family said a word of prayer for him ahead of his contest, he was to return victorious.

This he revealed in an interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese when he emerged victorious against his contender.

Sam George dedicated his win to Jesus while thanking his delegates and family for the roles they played to ensure he won the race.

“My source, my strength, my being, I owe it all to Jesus, and I thank him for it. To my family, my wife, and my three lovely kids who prayed on me on Friday morning before I left home and told me to come home with the victory. My parents, who stood by me, I am grateful. To my constituency executive and branch executives, you stood by me. I can only make you one promise the delegates and people of Ningo Prampram, Sam George will work even harder in the next parliament,” he said.

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, emerged victorious as the parliamentary candidate who will represent the party in 2024.

This is the third consecutive time one of the youngest MPs will be representing the party.

Sam George, who was very optimistic and calm despite a little chaos, polled 1,036 votes.



YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
