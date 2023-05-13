2
Sam George's tweet before Ningo-Prampram results emerged

Sam George 1234 Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Sat, 13 May 2023

Results from the NDC presidential and parliamentary primaries have been began to trickle in and there are some excitements and disappointments in certain camps.

Result from a major constituency, Ningo Prampram have emerged with incumbent Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George retaining the position.

Ahead of the results announcement, the lawmaker seemed to have announced the verdict before addressing journalists in the area.

He wrote, “V I C T O R Y!” on Twitter accompanied with emoji depicting the lion and fire.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
