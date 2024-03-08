Sam George taunts Gabby Otchere-Darko on social media

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko over a post the latter shared on social media.
Gabby, on Friday, March 8, 2024, shared a quotation from the book of 2nd Chronicles in the Holy Bible which speaks about King David’s desire to build a house for God and God telling him that it was his son who would eventually build the house.
The NPP stalwart and cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wrote, “Second Chronicles, chapter 6, verses 7 to 9”.
Second Chronicles 6:7-9 reads as follows:
“7. When David my father wished to build a house for the name of the LORD, the God of Israel;
8. The LORD said to him: ‘In wishing to build a house for my name, you did well.
9. But it is not you who will build the house, but your son, who comes from your loins: he shall build the house for my name.”
Reacting to this in a post on X, Sam George inferred that Gabby was admitting that God had rejected the sacrifice of his cousin, President Akufo-Addo.
“You admit God has rejected the sacrifice of your cousin? Praise be to God,” he wrote.
Even though the Ningo-Prampram legislator did not state it categorically, he was probably referring to President Akufo-Addo’s promise to build the National Cathedral of Ghana to thank God for making him president.
Read Gabby and Sam George’s post below:
You admit God has rejected the sacrifice of your Cousin? Praise be to God https://t.co/zgi23mmJhU— Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) March 8, 2024
BAI/OGB
Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- God won't give us any extra blessing for constructing National Cathedral – KSM
- Bright Simons gives ‘update’ on National Cathedral audit
- GH¢14 trillion vs GH¢10 trillion: I deliberately underestimated judgement debt amount - Dame
- Judgement Debt: Dame provides 'evidence' of GH¢14 trillion saved by Akufo-Addo’s government
- SONA 2024: Akufo-Addo couldn’t talk of corruption because his govt is neck-deep in it – Adjei Mensah
- Read all related articles