News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
News
0

Sam George taunts Gabby Otchere-Darko on social media

FotoJet 2024 03 08T153127 Sam Nartey George and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Fri, 8 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko over a post the latter shared on social media.

Gabby, on Friday, March 8, 2024, shared a quotation from the book of 2nd Chronicles in the Holy Bible which speaks about King David’s desire to build a house for God and God telling him that it was his son who would eventually build the house.

The NPP stalwart and cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wrote, “Second Chronicles, chapter 6, verses 7 to 9”.

Second Chronicles 6:7-9 reads as follows:

“7. When David my father wished to build a house for the name of the LORD, the God of Israel;

8. The LORD said to him: ‘In wishing to build a house for my name, you did well.

9. But it is not you who will build the house, but your son, who comes from your loins: he shall build the house for my name.”

Reacting to this in a post on X, Sam George inferred that Gabby was admitting that God had rejected the sacrifice of his cousin, President Akufo-Addo.

“You admit God has rejected the sacrifice of your cousin? Praise be to God,” he wrote.

Even though the Ningo-Prampram legislator did not state it categorically, he was probably referring to President Akufo-Addo’s promise to build the National Cathedral of Ghana to thank God for making him president.

Read Gabby and Sam George’s post below:



BAI/OGB

Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: