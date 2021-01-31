Sam Jonah calls for strict laws to tackle corruption

Sir Sam Jonah, CEO, Jonah Capital Limited

Sir (Dr) Sam Jonah, the renowned businessman, has advocated for strict laws to be enforced in order to deter people from engaging in corruption.

Speaking at the 9th joint graduation ceremony at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, Sir Sam Jonah said: “It is critical to our security and development that we insist on the proper conduct and productivity of our lawmakers by reducing corruption in our institutions.”



The theme for the ceremony was, “Providing skills to meet business and human security needs in uncertain times”.



In that respect, he stated: “The technologically and economically advanced countries I keep referring to are very intolerant of corruption, especially among public servants, and culprits find themselves facing serious consequences including jail time.

Sam Jonah added, “As we have seen recently with the impeachments of President Donald Trump in the US, even presidents are not immune and are held accountable for their actions. Until laws are imposed and enforced to deter corruption, it will continue to severely undermine our development and national security.”



Ghana’s latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI) given by Transparency International this month was 43% out of 100% on the 2020 CPI.



It brings the country to the 75th position out of 180 countries the 2020 CPI measured, whereby the first country on the index is the least corrupt, and the last, the most corrupt.