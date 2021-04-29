Sam Jonah has no right to speak about our economy - NPP Vice Chair

Businessman, Sam Jonah

Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chair of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Omar Bodinga has chided senior citizen Sam Jonah for saying Ghana’s economy is in a poor state.

According to him, Sam Jonah is one of the last people he expected to speak about the country’s economy as he has done nothing to improve it.



He noted that Sam Jonah feels all high and mighty now and has the vim to criticise the government and claim Ghana’s economy is failing when the Ashanti Goldfields Company (AGC) mine and AngloGold Ashanti were both sold under his supervision.



“I never expected someone like Sam Jonah to say our economy is in a poor state without ever contributing to make it better. If Sam Jonah had started a pure water factory in Ghana, he would have earned the right to speak about our economy”, he said.

Speaking in an interview on the Epa Hoa Daben political show hosted by Don Kwabena Peprah, Alhaji Omar Bodinga posited that Sam Jonah did nothing to transform Obuasi as CEO of the Ashanti Goldfields Company mine and has no moral right to say the economy under the Nana Addo administration is failing.



In a speech to Rotarians in Accra titled ‘Down the up escalator – Reflections on Ghana’s future by a senior citizen’, the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sir Sam Jonah said the combined effect of the country’s huge debt stock and the negative prospects for her gold, cocoa, oil and remittances as major contributors to national revenue, bodes ill consequences for the generations yet to come and, thus, proposed investment in all aspects of the economy to avert the consequence.