Sam Jonah’s post-coronavirus useful skills for young people

Sir Sam Jonah, CEO, Jonah Capital Limited

Sir Sam Jonah, the renowned Ghanaian investor, has prescribed some useful skills to young people who need to reinvent themselves and adapt to new ways of doing things so that they can remain relevant post-COVID-19.

According to the renowned businessman, the global pandemic has presented some unique and prevalent situations which have changed so many things, and such, there will no longer be “business as usual”.



Sir Jonah, whilst addressing the 9th joint Graduation Ceremony of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) on the theme, “Providing Skills to Meet Business and Human Security Needs in Uncertain Times” averred that, in this COVID-19 era, companies will be seeking for the skills of individuals that are very relevant to navigating the period.



He disclosed some skills and competencies that today’s youth need to stay relevant.



They are:



1. Flexibility and adaptability



Flexibility and adaptability are crucial skills that every employer will be keeping an eye out for. Being flexible and adaptable is something that most firms and employees have had to get used to over the last couple of months.



As businesses globally see a sharp rise in the number of employees being able to work from home, it’s likely the paradigm shift will last even after the pandemic is over.



While being flexible in work was once aligned with geographic mobility, it is now about having an open mindset, being able to work well under pressure, adjusting to new and unexpected deadlines, prioritizing tasks and, in some instances, taking on additional responsibilities.

Employers will be paying attention to staff who are flexible in their approach and execution of their daily duties, such as productively working from home. Employees should also be capable of working on the go, adapting to new work schedules and operating with hitherto unknown systems.



2. Tech-savvy



Undoubtedly, the workplace is rapidly becoming more tech-focused, and we are now well and truly progressing to a fully-realized digital age.



Employers will not want to just invest in technologies but in people who understand and appreciate the importance of technology.



Although it’s unlikely that all employees will need to know every system or platform, demonstrating a firm working knowledge of data literacy, computer programming, big data, Cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and more, will help catapult an employee’s marketability above their peers.



Pre-coronavirus, the widening of the digital skills gap was ostensible across businesses worldwide; 82 per cent of job vacancies now require some minimum digital skills.



COVID-19 has, however, accelerated the frantic need for specialist digital skillsets to help businesses become more aligned with today’s myriad technologies and platforms.



Hence, these skill sets will be highly sought after by employers in this age.

3. Communication and emotional intelligence



Today’s employers will be seeking graduates who are able to communicate fluently, effectively and have good emotional intelligence skills.



Employers will be looking out for graduates who are professional, courteous, polite and conscientious in their work.



One of the key considerations an employer will make during the hiring process is where you will fit into the current team and how well you will integrate.



It is the job of new employees to convince employers that they are going to make the workplace happy and stress-free, including that they are capable of working well with others.



To have good emotional intelligence skills is to be aware of, and demonstrate empathy for, others’ emotions and behaviour, which is crucial, especially when people are feeling uneasy; and this is also where good communication skills are critical.



As many employees continue to work from home, clarity in emails and at virtual meetings is a must to strengthen trust and retain high productivity levels.



4. Creativity and innovation

While machines and digital technologies are taking on roles in analytics and business operations, human beings remain a unique resource in their ability to think outside the box.



Many years to come, the business landscape is going to need to evolve and adapt rapidly – for example, anyone aspiring to work in a business will need to tap into their creative mindset in order to steer a business through challenges and opportunities that it faces.



Hence, expectations from employers will be for graduates who not only go with the flow but are capable of thinking outside the box, coming up with creative decisions and are very innovative in their thought processes.



5. Leadership Skills



Leadership skills are extremely important in these times.



Managers are not the only ones to possess leadership skills – anyone can demonstrate good leadership.



One of the primary drivers that an employer has when employing someone is how passionate they are about the company’s vision.



Leadership, in this respect, doesn’t necessarily mean the general manager or the department head.

Instead, employers are looking for individuals that will create a sense of community within the team, lead by example, and work towards the common company goal.



Being self-aware and holding yourself accountable is particularly important during these challenging times.



As important as these skills are, they will not count for much in the absence of jobs and in this highly depressed global business environment, jobs can only be created in an environment which engenders peace and security.



The nexus between security and development is well settled, and as Busumuru Kofi Annan brilliantly put it, “Development and security are inextricably linked.”



Another global icon, Albert Einstein also observed that “Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice, of law and order – in short, of government.”



Ladies and gentlemen, in this regard, African countries have had a chequered history.



In these uncertain times, countries which will attract job-creating investments are those which create the necessary conditions.