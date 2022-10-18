Sam Okudzeto and Associates is 50 years

Sam Okudzeto has been running his law firm for 50 years

One of the country’s most reputable corporate and commercial law firms, Sam Okudzeto & Associates, is celebrating 50 years of providing legal professional services to clients and contributing to democracy of the state.

The law firm was founded in 1971 by one of the country’s finest and most astute lawyers, Mr. Sam Okudzeto, (SAG. FCIS, LLB (Hons) Lond. Dip, College D’Europe, Belgium, Notary Public) after he moved on from Law Chambers. It now boasts close to 30 lawyers and six partners. The firm’s new office has an ultra-modern library, fully equipped and updated with the most current law reports for legal research, as well as an ICT facility.



Speaking ahead of the public lecture marking the start of anniversary’s celebrations to be held on October 21, 2022, Mr. Okudzeto – who acquired his law degree from Kings University College, London, and has been practicing law for almost six decades – said his vision at the time for establishing the law firm was premised on the fact that there were no lawyers specialised in commercial law; hence, he saw an untapped area where his expertise would be useful.



“My expertise was in commerce, so business law became an important matter. At the time, I wasn’t really thinking of a huge law firm. My idea was to set up a firm that could handle business matters and handle them well, because I realised most of the lawyers didn’t have the background I had. And so, in that case I would be able to give my clients a package that is all-embracing,” he said in an interview with the B&FT.



Asked what has contributed to making his law firm one of the most reputable ones in the country, Mr. Okudzeto said as part of the training for the lawyers and partners, values and principles such as integrity, honesty, adherence to high ethical standards of the legal profession, and diligence are core requirements; hence, clients are always left satisfied and happy with the service they are rendered.



“We strive to ensure that the service we provide improves and does not diminish; it becomes better. You have to ensure that the people you are bringing in are tutored to know how to handle matters; the honesty involved, their relationship with clients, the diligence involved, must be understood so that when they go out there they will be like me, if not better. And we have achieved that,” he said.

Sam Okudzeto & Associates has over the years contributed to deepening democracy in the country, as it has produced some of the finest judges – including Supreme Court justices – and lawyers in the country.



Activities lined-up for the 50th anniversary celebration



The 50th-anniversary celebration will be commemorated with a series of activities which include a lecture on the theme ‘A Lawyer’s Contribution to Governance and Socio-Economic Development in Ghana’.



The law firm will also embark on a visit to the Nsawam Prisons and outdoor its new office building in the upcoming months.