General News

Samira Bawumia announces 30 finalists for Literature Prize

Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, has announced the 30 finalists for the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize.

The Samira Bawumia Literature Prize is an initiative by the Second Lady which seeks to support young Ghanaian writers.



The Literature Prize, which is an annual literary competition for the best short fiction, poetry and non-fiction prose by young Ghanaians living in Ghana, was launched in April 2020.



Samira Bawumia today, Monday, July 20, 2020, announced the 30 finalists for the Literature prize.



The 30 finalists have been shortlisted in three literature categories – Non-Fiction, Short Fiction and Poetry.

Samira Bawumia, however, indicated that she will announce the top three winners on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



Below are the names of the 30 finalists:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.