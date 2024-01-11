Samira Bawumia commissions ultramodern Bonwire Kente Museum

A picture of Samira Bwumia, Afua Asantewaa and Serwaa Amihere at the event

The Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has officially commissioned the ultramodern Bonwire Kente Museum in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region with a pledge to promote tourism in the country.

Commissioning the much-anticipated museum on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Samira Bawumia disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has already initiated major projects in the tourism industry which will go a long way to put the country on the world map.



She observed that the tourism industry offers a great avenue for the country to make direct foreign revenue, adding that, Ghana under the NPP government will turn the tourism and hospitality industry into a major tool for the positive transformation of the Ghanaian economy.



"The Bonwire Kente Mesaeum project is thus part of the larger plan to improve selected Crafts and Artifacts Making Sites in the Ashanti Region. The objective is to simply improve the performance of tourism targeting destinations along craft villages in the country", she said.



Samira Bawumia emphasized that the Bonwire project will help improve the living standards of residents in the area, as it will attract foreigners to the area who will one way or the other spend money during their visit.



She underscored the importance of Kente in the Ghanaian culture and the need to promote it beyond Africa.



She noted that Kente has for decades been Ghana’s most prominent cultural heritage symbol adding that, it has become the symbol representing the unity of the black race, African identity as well as a symbol for black empowerment.

For her part, the Paramount Chief of Ejisu Traditional Council, Nana Yaa Asantewaa commended President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for making the project a successful one.



She called on the government to facilitate the completion of the Yaa Asantewaa Mesaeum to boost tourism in the area.



About Bonwire Kente Museum:



The Kente Museum is a key part of the craft villages circuit project initiated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture under the Ghana Tourism Development project.



It is spearheaded by the Ghana Tourism Authority and is one of the many o product development initiatives, including the Paga Crocodile Pond, Pikworo Slave Camp, Salaga Slave Market and Wells, Tano Boase Sacred Grove, and the Denkyira Kyekyewere Eco Park, among others.



This purpose-built facility is expected to boost tourism, create job opportunities, and generate revenue, particularly for the youth in the area.