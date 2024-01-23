Samira Bawumia gets emotional at final Muslim prayers for late bodyguard

The emotional Samira Bawumia during the prayers

In a sad and heartfelt moment, Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was captured in tears during the final prayers for her late bodyguard, Fuseini Mumuni, who tragically lost his life in a car crash on the Accra-Kumasi Road.

As the Ṣalāt al-Janāzah prayer unfolded, that is the final prayer held by the Islam congregation for the deceased, the Second Lady could not contain her grief, as she is seen in photos shared by UTV on X, shedding tears.



The prayers took place at the Central Mosque, where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to pay their last respects to Fuseini Mumuni.



On January 13, 2024, the convoy of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, was involved in a multi-vehicle accident involving two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Mercedes Benz, and a Sprinter Benz bus when they were heading to Kumasi for an event.



The Second Lady, who was also in one of the vehicles, came out unharmed.

Fuseini Mumuni, however, did not make it, making him the only person who lost his life in that road crash.







NW/AE