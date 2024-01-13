Samira Bawumia survives fatal accident

Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia

In a harrowing incident, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, emerged unscathed from a fatal road accident.

The unfortunate incident, according to a report by Asaaseradio.com, occurred as the Second Lady was en route to the Ashanti Region.



The report indicates that a sprinter bus narrowly avoided colliding with her entourage but tragically collided with two cars following hers.



Despite the severity of the accident, Samira Bawumia remained unharmed and did not sustain any serious injuries. Regrettably, one person in her entourage lost their life as a result of the collision.

The details surrounding the accident are still emerging, and investigations are likely underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to this tragic event.



