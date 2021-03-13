Samira and I have been married for 17 years – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with his wife Samira Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has denied knowledge of any woman called Ramatu.

There has been a conversation on social media regarding the marriage life of the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Grapevine information indicated that the Vice President had a first wife before he got married to Samira but could not make it public.



The conversation surrounding his marriage heightened when the Speaker of Parliament mistakenly mentioned Ramatu during the inauguration of the President and at the delivery of the state of the nation address.

But a statement from his office has denied that the Vice President has another wife called Ramatu and has been married to Samira Bawumia for seventeen years.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has "never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife."



It continued that the "Vice President has only one wife, his dear Samira Bawumia and they have been married for 17 years even though his religion permits him to marry up to four wives."