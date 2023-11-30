Sammi Awuku formally declares intention to contest Akuapem North Seat

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Sammi Awuku

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Sammi Awuku has officially declared his intentions to contest for the Akuapem North seat in the Eastern Region.

The former National Youth Organizer of the NPP made this known through a post he shared on Facebook, on Thursday, November 30, 2023.



He said he had picked his forms and filed his nomination to contest the seat after several months of consultations.



Sammi Awuku believes that this gives him the opportunity to contribute towards the growth and development of the area.



The New Patriotic Party will vote for its Parliamentary candidates in February 2024. Meanwhile, orphan constituencies are going to the polls on December 2, 2023.



Read his post below

After several months of consultations and in response to the call from the chiefs, faith-based groups and people from the Akuapem North Constituency, I have picked and filed my nominations to contest for the parliamentary seat of the constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



I believe this gives me the opportunity to contribute towards the growth and development of the area.



It will be an honour to represent the interests, concerns and aspirations of the constituents.



This is a call to service!



Akuapem North Constituency (ANC) here I come!