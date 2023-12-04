Sammi Awuku heads to parliament

Sammi Awuku, is a former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party

Sammi Awuku, a former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Campaign Manager for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the just-ended presidential primaries is unofficially on his way to parliament after emerging as the sole candidate to have filed to contest the Akuapem North Constituency.

Acclaimed at the extraordinary delegates conference last weekend, Mr. Sammi Awuku is set to be the next lawmaker of the area given the fact the constituency is one of the safest seats for the NPP in the Eastern Region.



The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) who is already winning over his political opponents in the area according to pundits, will retain the seat for the NPP with a wider margin.



Addressing party supporters at his acclamation, he assured them that he was not taking the confidence reposed in him for granted.



He indicated that he would live up to their pact of contributing towards the growth and development of the area.



“It has been a long journey, over ten to eleven years, together with a few friends, we started this. Wonderful people, they rallied behind me. We engaged the party people, and they kept saying that I would be given the opportunity when the time came. They have done an acclamation, and I don’t take this for granted. On any day, whether rain or shine, I will stand by them, and we will develop the constituency together.



“We will ensure that development in the area of roads, health, potable water, electricity. All those who left come home, let’s work together, I will be a candidate for all the people, and I want to be an MP when elected for all. This is a call to service.” He assured.

He also thanked the Chiefs and People of the area for supporting his political journey and promised never to let them down as he takes up the challenge of creating a positive change and shaping the future of the constituency.



“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the chiefs and people of Akuapem North who have supported me throughout this journey. Your unwavering support and encouragement have meant the world to me. Together, we can create positive change and shape the future of our constituency”, he assured.



Present at the acclamation were all Eastern Regional Executives of the NPP led by the Regional Chairman, Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of some state-owned agencies, MP for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi and other dignitaries.



Others in attendance were the Immediate Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area and Presidential Staffer Hon. Dennis Miracles Aboagye and Ghana’s Former Ambassador to China, H.E Ambassador Afari Donkor.



Akuapem North Results in 2020



In the 2020 elections, the NPP won the Akuapem North Constituency in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 33,553 votes representing 70.27% as against 13,851 votes representing 29.01 for John Dramani Mahama.



At the Parliamentary the incumbent MP on the ticket of the NPP, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei polled 26,646 votes representing 55.33% as against NDC’s Justice Kotey Amasah who polled 10,505 votes representing 21.81% while the Independent Candidate, Adjei Twumasi William Kwabena garnered 10,444 votes representing 21.69%.



You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



