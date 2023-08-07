Sammi Awuku hits the ground running for Akuapem North seat; pulls massive crowd

Mr Awuku used the occasion to thank the young people for pouring out in their numbers

It has become evidently clear that the former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has rolled up his sleeves and laced boots to become the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Akuapem North Constituency (ACN) in the Eastern Region for the 2024 elections.

Mr. Awuku’s campaign machinery is visibly active in all corners of the Constituency and his candidature becoming the talk of the town, although he has strategically restrained himself from personally making an official announcement.



Characteristic of him, Awuku would not want to be seen to have jumped the gun and has therefore maintained zipped lips while his campaign train continues to win for him, the hearts and minds of the electorate.



Meanwhile, the party’s incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Ohenema Naa Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has officially announced she would not be contesting the seat again as she has relocated her political focus to the Okaikwei North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



Okaikwei North is currently being represented in Parliament by Theresa Lardi Awuni, on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mega Health Walk

Over the weekend, Sammi Awuku showed up in person as the face and brand identity that spearheaded a mammoth health walk themed “Ofie Mega Walk: Building A New ANC”.



It turned out to be a mammoth walk in the form of a free for all carnival and jamboree attended by tens of thousands of residents on ANC.



The walk, which started from the Amanokrom Park through the Mamfi Roundabout, the Larte Junction and finally ended at the Ofie High street at Akropong, saw several thousands of young people, wearing T-shirts with inscription Sammi Awuku and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other inscriptions showing support for Mr Awuku.



Mr Awuku used the occasion to thank the young people for pouring out in their numbers and demonstrating that NPP is still prepared and getting ready for another political campaign and victory in 2024.



Many of the young people expressed delight about the Ofie Mega Health Walk and said they expected their Constituency to be reenergized with the entry of Mr Sammi Awuku into the constituency politics.

They pledged to support Mr Awuku come what may and rally behind him to improve upon the party’s fortunes in the Constituency.



Mr Awuku, who was visibly excited, also took turns to also exchange pleasantries and shook hands with several of the people and moved from place to place, shop to shop on the streets.



The Ofie Mega Walk which, according to its organisers is in its maiden edition is expected to be an annual event which will attract several thousands of people.



Mr Awuku gave an indication that the party would rally round the chiefs and people as they also prepare to mark this year’s Ovim and Odwira festivals.