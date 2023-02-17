Sammi Awuku supports Akuapem North NPP to fix over 400 meters for constituents

Director General of National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku

Former National Organiser of the NPP and current Director General of National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku has supported the current NPP Constituency Executives Developmental programme dubbed *”ANC AT WORK”* headed by the 2nd Vice Chairman of the Constituency, Enoch Attram with cash to fix over 400 meters in homes of constituents.

The fixing of the electricity meters commenced on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in various households within communities at the Lower Hills after initial assessment and coding of homes of beneficiaries.



The nine (9) Electoral areas in the Lower Hills that will benefit from this generous gesture by Mr. Sammi Awuku and the party includes; Kwamoso, Kokoomu- Otwetiri, Adawso, Kabu, Akwateakwaso, Old and New Mangoase, Tinkong, Konko, Okorase, Tei Nkwanta and Behenase.



“We’re grateful to Mr Awuku for this kind gesture, raising money to purchase a meter has been a challenge” a constituent said. Mr. Darko of Tinkong was full of praises and prayed that God protects Mr Awuku, “God bless, protect and grant all the heart desires of Mr Awuku.

The Constituency takes this opportunity to urge well meaning Akuapems and Patriots to come support the current NPP executives *”ANC AT WORK”* programme and projects.



“We have to build Akuapem North Constituency together” said the 2nd Vice chair Mr Enoch Attram.