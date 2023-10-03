Sammi Awuku wins Public Sector CEO with Community Presence Award

This is in recognition of the outstanding work done by the NLA Good Causes Foundation

The University of Professional Studies Accra, UPSA, at its maiden edition of ‘A Night With CEOs and Business Leaders’ on Friday, 29th September 2023, honoured the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku, with an award for the Public Sector CEO with Community Presence.

The inscription on the plaque read, “Since its inception, the achievements of the Good Causes Foundation are immeasurable, and the impact of the results from the successes of the Foundation have contributed immensely to the development of this country.



The charitable act of giving back to society through the Good Causes Foundation of NLA under your abled leadership has seen beneficiaries from the educational sector, Health sector, Youth and Sports Development and Arts and Culture sector of this country.

This is in recognition of the outstanding work done by the NLA Good Causes Foundation nationwide in the areas of Health, Education, Youth and Sports Development, And Arts and Culture.



Mr. Samuel Awuku thanked the UPSA on behalf of all awardees. He dedicated the award to the Coordinator of the Good Causes Foundation, Ms. Amma Frimpong and her hardworking team at the NLA Good Causes Foundation.