Sammy Awuku is the man of the people - Mampong Akuapem Apesemakahene

Mampong Akuapem Apesemakahene, Nana Yirenkyi I

Source: Frank Owusu

The Mampong Akuapem Apesemakahene, Nana Yirenkyi I has stated strongly that the Akuapem North Parliamentary seat is not a bonafide property of any individual hence people who are trying to malign others so they can clinch to the seat should desist from the act.

His message came at the heels of some publications against the Director of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Samuel Awuku that he is using the organization’s resources to support Bawumia’s campaign thereby depleting NLA’s financial resources.



The said publication also sought to suggest that the President had confronted Sammy Awuku over the development.



This, Nana Yirenkyi believes is a fabricated claim against the NLA Boss just to destroy his reputation and Goodwill among the people of Akuapem.



He has warned such persons to desist from the act and do a clean campaign if they are indeed confident that they can will the Akuapem North seat.



“We are warning them to stop those childish moves or else, we call our ancestors to deal with them,” he said.

Speaking in interview with the media Nana Yirenkyi I hinted that there is no gainsay that all the people including chiefs in Akuapem North are ready for Sammi Awuku should he contest to be their Member of Parliament (MP).



“Look, the people are for Sammy Awuku. If he stands today, he will secure the votes he needs. We know those people who are launching this kind of hate campaign and false allegations against Sammy, we know those behind these false stories and we are ready for them,” he said.



According to him, Akuapem North needs someone who can unite the people for proper development of Akuapem and no one can stop “our brother from contesting Akuapem North seat. No matter how they fabricate stories against him he will become our MP.”



The visibly angry Apesemakahene said this is the last warning they are giving to people behind the false stories and that should that continue, they will come out publicly to announce the names of people behind the said publications.



He said: “Sammi Awuku is the one who the chiefs and people in Akuapem North need. In any case, Akuapem North seat is not anybody’s property; you come contest, campaign and when you are voted for, you do what you can do, so stop the attacks.”