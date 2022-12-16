2
Sammy Gyamfi denies ownership of the East Legon Hills mansion

Sammy Gyamfi.jpeg NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has denied ownership of a multi-million dollar mansion located in East Legon Hills.

Sammy Gyamfi was recently in the news for reportedly acquiring a fleet of cars and building the said mansion in the plush East Legon Hills area.

Some of his critics have questioned his source of income following the report.

But speaking in an interview on Onua TV, Sammy Gyamfi denied the reports.

"I am not the owner of any of those houses..." Mr Gyamfi said in an interview on Accra-based Onua TV on Wednesday morning (Dec. 14, 2022).

On the issue of him owning a fleet of cars, Sammy Gyamfi said he only owns a single Toyota Land Cruiser V8, which was gifted to him by an admirer of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The national communications officer said whiles has been a benefactor of many benevolent persons, he has never been a thief.

George Opare Addo, the NDC's re-elected National Youth Organiser, has been quoted as criticizing Sammy Gyamfi over the alleged mansion.

Opare Addo, who was calling out Sammy Gyamfi for openly campaigning for his competitor in the party's recently held youth elections, questioned his revenue source.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has called for a truce between the two party officials, who have been engaged in a series of media spats.

