Sammy Gyamfi is being hailed by NDC supporters over Facebook post – Asiedu Nketia

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Director, NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC has disclosed that the party's Communications Director's criticism of the NDC caucus in Parliament following the controversial approval of some minister-nominees is being hailed by the rank-and-file members of the party.

Sammy Gyamfi in a Facebook post described the handling of the minister-nominees by his party MPs as a betrayal.



The post singled out Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu; Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak, and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” Sammy Gyamfi wrote.



Gyamfi, however, indicated that the NDC will not be perturbed by the outcomes of the debate on the ministerial nominees.

“Rather, let it strengthen us to fight for this party. We all have an equal stake in this party. They are few, we are many. Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact. And we can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of March 3, 2021, which I call “Black Wednesday”- Our day of self-inflicted shame.”



Commenting on the matter on Joy News, Asiedu Nketia observed: “leadership is at levels and if it were somebody at the national executive who has served at Parliament before and is very conversant about the procedures and processes in Parliament, maybe the statement would have been couched differently”.



"So, the fact that Sammy Gyamfi ventilated the voice of the rank-and-file of the party is not a problem; the problem was how the statement was couched. The rank-and-file are hailing Sammy Gyamfi but the problem is that some of us who know about the workings and rules of Parliament, we felt that part of the statement was not in good taste.”



Asiedu Nketia noted that it is only in Accra that people have a problem with Sammy Gyamfi’s Facebook post but the story is different at the grassroots level across the nation.