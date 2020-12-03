Sammy Gyamfi links Akufo-Addo’s alleged leaked bribery tape to the murder of Ahmed Suale

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

‘I believe that the murder of Ahmed Hussein Suale was a case of mistaken identity,” Sammy Gyamfi said after detailing the relationship between Salis Yakubu Atsuluho, the guy who recorded the alleged $40,000 bribery video of the president, Kweku Baako and Kennedy Agyapong.

Kweku Baako on Peace FM’s Kokrookoo said Salis Yakubu Atsuluho, who owns ‘The Salis newspaper’ used to be a staff of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI.



When he [Salis] was sacked by Anas after working with him for five months, Sammy Gyamfi said he pitched camp with Kennedy Agyapong and was the brain behind the ‘Who Watches the Watchman’ documentary shown by Kennedy Agyapong during his crusade against Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Sammy Gyamfi narrated that it was during that period Salis recorded a video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo allegedly receiving bribes.



Sammy Gyamfi reckons the killers of Ahmed Suale mistook him for Salis Yakubu Atsuluho hence the decision to murder him.



“The guy who recorded the tape is called Salis Yakubu Atsuluho. He used to work with Anas Aremeyaw Anas, partner of Kweku Baako. He fell out with Anas but recorded this when he was with Anas. When he fell out with Anas, he started working with Kennedy Agyapong.”

“He is the guy behind the thing Kennedy Agyapong did to Anas. Now he is no more with Kennedy Agyapong because of this video. They heard his name as a staff of Anas and went to kill an innocent man. I believe that the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale was on grounds of mistaken identity,” he said at the presser.



Sammy Gyamfi insisted that the video was recorded at a time when Nana Akufo-Addo was a president and not in 2016 as the government and the NPP are claiming.



He said that if the video was recorded in 2016, they would not have recruited assailants to murder Ahmed Hussein-Suale.



“When Kennedy Agyapong was making those claims about Anas, he said that Anas and his guys are bad boys who have tried to record President Akufo-Addo taking bribes. The reason Kennedy Agyapong was on Anas’ case was not because of Number12 but because of this tape which was done in 2017.