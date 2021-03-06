Sammy Gyamfi on the path to political self-destruction – Political Analyst reveals

National Communications Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel ‘Sammy’ Gyamfi has been tipped to be on the path to destroying his young political career with his unguided statements.

According to Political Analyst, Dr. Isaac Brako, statements made by the young politician against NDC Members of Parliament and Speaker, after the house voted to approve the nominations of some appointees rejected by the appointments committee are dangerous.



Dr. Brako noted that Sammy Gyamfi is young in the party and might end his political career by incurring the displeasure of NDC MPs and other party leadership. “Ex-President Mahama will soon leave the active political scene after 2024 and Sammy Gyamfi will be left with the same people he is speaking against. What he is doing is dangerous; does he want to divide the party or unite it?



He must learn from the examples of Koku Anyidoho and the likes. Koku was a powerful man under the Mills administration but now look at him, he has lost all his influence in the party”, he said in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM.



The academic made this remarks after Sammy Gyamfi described the Speaker of Parliament and the NDC leadership in parliament as being disloyal to the party.



Specifically calling out Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, Sammy Gyamf stated, “Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power.



They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks”.

His accusation comes after the NDC MPs on Parliament’s Appointments Committee approved Defence Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul and later approved three other rejected Ministers-designate when they were brought before the House.



These nominees are Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Food and Agriculture Minister-designate, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson who were previously rejected by the Minority MPs on the Appointments Committee.



Food and Agriculture Minister-designate, Dr. Afriyie Akoto polled 53.96% with 143 votes out of the 265 ballots issued with one spoilt ballot.



Mavis Hawa Koomson also secured 60.75% with 161 votes while Oppong Nkrumah accrued 58.65% with 155 votes.



With Ghana’s Parliament still composed of 137 NPP MPs, 137 NDC MPs and one independent candidate, it shows some MPs from the NDC side had voted to approve the Ministers-Designate.



He however urged party faithfuls not to lose their love for the party with this betrayal.

“These are hard times for all of us but we should not let the betrayal of a few quench our love for the great NDC. Rather, let it strengthen us to fight for this party. We all have an equal stake in this party. They are few, we are many. Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact. And we, can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of 3rd March, 2021, which I call “Black Wednesday”- Our day of self-inflicted shame.



This is the time for us to insist on the right changes in the leadership of the NDC group in Parliament or forget about them completely. The current leadership have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the house. More importantly, it’s about time we understood, that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into Office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them, at your own peril”, he said in a post on Facebook.



He admitted some members of the party would be afraid to speak up just to protect themselves and not the party. But charging them to put the party first, the politician said, “The hypocrites can choose to remain quiet or even condemn us for speaking up, so they can remain in the good books of the renegades. But I and all who are pained by this act of betrayal will not keep quiet, because we don’t fear anyone and don’t wish to be in their good books. If they can defy the party leadership and interest openly and subject all of us to public ridicule, then they can and must also be called out openly. The NDC party is supreme and it must be cleansed.



Speak up, we can and must! And let nobody stand in our way. But, when all is said and done, let’s work for the NDC with all our might and strength. Quench not your love for the party. Hope must not die. This storm shall pass. The NDC will survive and shall bounce back stronger for victory. So I say to you, be strong!”